The Evidence Room, Episode 20 - Z Files

HOUSTON – There are hundreds of thousands of cold cases across the country, according to data from Project: Cold Case.

Advocates and law enforcement agencies report many victims of cold cases are minorities.

According to the Houston Police Department, this is true for cold cases their agency owns.

Z Files, a new KPRC 2 original series, examines cold cases within marginalized communities. Some of these cases have never been reported in the past. Attached to these cold cases are loved ones still searching for answers.

The series is hosted by KPRC 2’s Zach Lashway, who interviews cold case victims’ family members and friends.

Annette Parson lost her son, De’Shaun Hollins to murder more than 31 years ago. She, up until now, has never had the opportunity to talk with the media.

“It makes me feel like his… (life) there’s no value,” Parson said, as she shed tears.

Hollins was murdered on March 15, 1992. Hollins was found lying on the side of Highway 36, between Bellville and Sealy, Texas. The 19-year-old had been shot and dumped.

Investigators with Texas Rangers believe he might have been shot on Cook Road in Houston and then brought and left in Austin County. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. with another man at an apartment complex on Cook Road. They were seen leaving in a gray Nissan Sentra.

“Yeah, because he was 19, he was only like six feet. I’m probably 190 pounds, big boy. Right. So, it would take more than one person,” Parson explained.

Next to Parson during the interview is someone who has been beside her over the years, Andy Kahan, director of victim services with Crime Stoppers Houston.

“My position has always been we exhaust all options,” Kahan said. “We appreciate you bringing renewed attention right to these cases. And that’s you know, the public is our best eyes and ears out there, as I’ve always said, and somebody out there knows something.”

If you have information regarding De’Shaun Hollins’ case call Texas Rangers or Crime Stoppers Houston.

This is the first of many cold cases within marginalized communities that will be discussed in Z Files.

Do you have a cold case you want featured on Z Files? Call KPRC 2 Investigates at 713-223-TIPS (713-223-8477).

