Ground stop issued at IAH, Hobby Airports due to severe thunderstorms

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports due to severe thunderstorms Thursday, according to Houston Airports.

Houston Airports has asked those picking up passengers to wait for them in the cell phone lots until they are at the curbside pickup with their bags.

