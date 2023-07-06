Bomb reportedly found in residence of man accused of killing homeless veteran, docs read

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing a homeless veteran in June has been captured and charged, according to court records.

Demetrius Lynell Simpson, 35, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Louis Roberson.

Records show that Simpson fatally shot Roberson in the head on June 28. The victim’s body was found on Walters Road, off Cypress Creek Parkway, in northwest Harris County.

Simpson was later identified as the shooter and was arrested on Wednesday.

According to documents, when officers searched Simpson’s residence, they also found a bomb.

Additional charges discovered

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect was wanted on additional charges, such as theft of a firearm.

In April, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to an Academy Sports + Outdoors, located in the 21600 block of Kuykendahl Road, in regards to a man who stole a firearm and fled the scene.

Deputies said they were able to locate and recover the stolen firearm from a pawn shop nearby, and were also able to positively identify Simpson as the suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued and his mugshot was released to the public.

He was also accused of assault on a Houston Metro transit as a person was transferring from bus to bus, according to court documents. Details on that case have not yet been released.

A bond amount has not been set.

Simpson is expected to appear in court on Friday for the murder case.