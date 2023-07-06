76º

3 detained after man shot at home in northeast Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Shooting on Sprouse Circle (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said three men have been detained after allegedly entering a home and shooting a man inside in northeast Harris County.

The shooting happened in the 21100 block of Sprouse Circle close to the Humble area.

The constable’s office said the suspects fled on foot and a perimeter was set up to search for the suspects.

Constable Canine “R.E. Moore” located one of the suspects in the 7300 block of Foxmont Lane in the Kenswick Meadows Subdivision.

The perimeter was collapsed after the three suspects were detained.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the victim. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

