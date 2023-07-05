89º

Youngest Latino, Emmanuel Guerrero, sworn into Pasadena City Council

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

PASADENA, Texas – Emmanuel Guerrero was the first and youngest Latino sworn in to represent Pasadena City Council District C on Wednesday.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia participated in Guerrero’s ceremony as he and other council members were sworn in.

At just 26 years old, Guerrero was elected in May.

He is the son of immigrants and was the first in his family to go to college. Guerrero was raised by his mother, who was a blue-collar worker.

“I’m fortunate to have a career in which I help displaced families, I help communities impacted by natural disasters, and where I help provide opportunities for struggling communities. I am endlessly grateful and blessed for all the people in my life that took a chance on this kid,” he said on social media in May.

Guerrero said he wanted people to have livable wages, education opportunities and access to healthcare.

He has previous experience overseeing federal funds for economic development and managing grants for Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.

