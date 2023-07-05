‘They were traumatized’: Chinese community demands change after father of 3 shot multiple times outside his home

Houston’s Chinatown community is taking action after a father of three and sole provider for his family was shot several times outside of his home.

Holam Cheng, who is trying to recover in the hospital, could barely get his words out as he explained that his wife is now in charge of taking care of their family. This is his eleventh day recovering after being shot four times in the 9200 block of Bellwood Lane on June 25.

“It took place right in front of their apartment door,” said Chi Mei Lin, President of the Chinese Community Center. “They were hiding. They were traumatized.”

His three kids and wife were forced to hear their father’s pleas for help.

After the shooting, a witness led police to the suspect, 38-year-old Quincy Harold. According to court documents, Harold was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after Cheng identified him in a photo lineup. Investigators believe more suspects could be involved.

“He worries about his children, and he also mentioned all the burdens are on his wife’s shoulders, and the wife has just been a homemaker over the past 15 years,” Lin said. “She didn’t even drive, she just ride the bike.”

Lin says she and other community members have been stepping in to help with the family’s needs. She says Cheng was a dishwasher at a restaurant.

“They share a one-bedroom apartment to save money because, with just one person working, the rent takes half of the income,” she said.

KPRC 2 was at a community meeting addressing concerns for safety on Wednesday. State Representative Gene Wu has a large-scale meeting scheduled at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Chinese Community Center with Houston Police Troy Finner. A second meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Chinese Civic Center.

“A lot of times they are less informed,” Lin said. “They didn’t know about the community resources, they didn’t even know their rights.”

Property owners like Ada Wang believe it’s going to take a village.

“Working together with the community to see how we can make the community more safe,” Wang said.

To help the Cheng family click here.