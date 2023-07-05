Married couple found dead at Conroe home

CONROE, Texas – A married couple was found dead at a home in Conroe Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a welfare check in the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive at around 2:36 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located the bodies of a man and woman in a “decomposition state.”

According to MCSO, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Pending next of kin notification, the identity of the couple cannot be released.

Deputies have not said how the couple died.

MCSO’s Homicide and Violent Crimes detectives, along with crime scene investigators, are conducting an investigation.