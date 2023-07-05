Man allegedly killed by apartment resident after he tried breaking into vehicles at west Houston complex, witnesses say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed on Wednesday in west Houston at an apartment complex, and witnesses told police the man was trying to break into vehicles.

Houston Police Homicide detectives were dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the 15000 block of Park Row Drive.

Once police made it to the scene, they found a man between 20 and 30 years old, who had been shot several times, and many shell casings. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released.

Witnesses told authorities they believe the man was possibly shot by a resident after being caught trying to break into or steal vehicles.

The suspected thief allegedly had an accomplice, who dragged his body a few feet and tried to escape with him, officers said. The accomplice later abandoned the injured man, jumped over a fence and left in another vehicle.

Police are trying find the person who shot the man, and they are trying to locate video of the incident. If you have any information about the case, you can call police at 713-308-3600.