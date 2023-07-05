Invasive Australian spotted jellyfish washes ashore Texas beach. Here’s what you should know

HOUSTON – An invasive Australian white spotted jellyfish was spotted on North Beach in Padre Island Friday, according to the Padre Island National Seashore.

The spotted jelly fish (Phyllorhiza punctata), also known as the brown jellyfish, is native to the western Pacific Ocean and can grow up to 20 inches across.

So, how dangerous are these jellies?

They have a mild venom and not considered a hazard to people, according to Padre Island National Seashore. In fact, officials said their venom is so weak, they can’t use it to stun its prey. So instead, they are filter feeders and eat tiny microorganisms called zooplankton.

Traveling in large groups, these jellies are invasive in the Gulf of Mexico and in great numbers can consume large quantities of zooplankton, making it hard for local marine wildlife to find food, making them not-so-welcomed visitors, according to officials.