2 French Bulldogs found dead on apartment balcony with no water in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two French Bulldogs were found dead on an apartment balcony Monday in northwest Harris County.

The two dogs, along with a third French Bulldog, who was emaciated, were found outside a second-story balcony at an apartment complex located on Wortham Boulevard near FM-1960.

The Houston SPCA said the balcony, which had been wrapped with a makeshift covering that blocked views from the parking lot, was filled with scattered wood shavings, empty bowls and no water.

The emaciated French Bulldog was taken to the Houston SPCA for a veterinary and cruelty exam.

A few hours later, in an unrelated case, the Houston SPCA rescued a 10-month-old dog found wearing a tightly-fitted muzzle while panting heavily on a second-story balcony of an apartment located near Forum Drive in southwest Houston.

Subjecting animals to these life-threatening conditions is animal cruelty and is a felony in the state of Texas, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Houston SPCA said it has managed more than two times the number of heat-related calls than last year. There were 243 heat-related reports from June 1 through June 20 this year and 87 heat-related calls during that same time in 2022.

If you find a potential heat-distressed pet, call 713.869.7722, make an online report at HoustonSPCA.org or reach out to help the pet, if possible.