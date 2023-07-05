1 dead, 4 injured after fireworks explosion at east Texas event venue, reports say

GILMER, Texas – One person is dead and four other people were injured in a fire that involved fireworks explosions Tuesday in Gilmer, Texas, reports say.

KYTX reported the fire happened at The Firehouse Nine Farm event venue on 4101 Locust Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fireworks and other “volatile flammable items” caught fire, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office told the news outlet.

Gilmer, Texas is about 25 miles northwest of Kilgore, Texas.

The person who died has not been identified yet. The condition of those who were hurt has not been released yet.

KYTX reported the incident happened as fireworks were getting ready for an event that night. KYTX, citing the sheriff’s department, said there’s no indication of foul play. Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF are reportedly investigating the incident.

Capt. Billy Williams with Gilmer Fire Department told KETK, officials were actively working to put out the fire around 11:55 a.m., and eventually the fire was contained.

Here’s drone video of the scene from KYTX.