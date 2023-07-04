92º

LIVE

Local News

$400M Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tuesday night

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Consumer
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 09: A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale on January 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The estimated value of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $1.1 Billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson, 2023 Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $400 million after no one matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing

The winning numbers were 13, 22, 47, 51, 55, and the Mega Ball of 9. One ticket matched the first five numbers to win at least $1 million. That ticket was sold in Texas.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April, when a player in New York won $483 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

The winner can choose between the $400 million annuity option, which is awarded over 30 years, or the $206.7 million cash option, which pays an immediate lump sum.

Lottery players have a chance at another big prize. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and $546 million is up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter