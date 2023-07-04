$400M Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tuesday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 09: A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale on January 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The estimated value of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $1.1 Billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $400 million after no one matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing

The winning numbers were 13, 22, 47, 51, 55, and the Mega Ball of 9. One ticket matched the first five numbers to win at least $1 million. That ticket was sold in Texas.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April, when a player in New York won $483 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

The winner can choose between the $400 million annuity option, which is awarded over 30 years, or the $206.7 million cash option, which pays an immediate lump sum.

Lottery players have a chance at another big prize. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and $546 million is up for grabs.