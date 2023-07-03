85º

US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee hosts Houston event to give air conditioning units to senior citizens, veterans

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – United States Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee hosted an event on Monday for the Beat the Heat program.

Lee and the OTE Foundation, Warrior Electric, Incorporated and Reverend Sam Daniels gave out free air conditioning units to senior citizens, disabled people and veterans during these hot temperatures.

The program has been assisting people since the 1990s. On Monday, an air conditioning unit was given to a U.S. Army veteran.

This year, officials are going to try to provide units to 40 Houstonians.

