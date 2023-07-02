Recall issued for Foster Farms Brand’s mini chicken corn dog products due to possible spoilage

The House of Raeford has issued a recall for approximately 76,961 pounds of corn dog products due to possible spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The mini chicken dogs, produced on April 24, 2023, bears the establishment number “P- 9136″ printed on the package with lot codes 123114 and 223114.

The following product is subject to recall:

1.83-lb. resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The recall was issued after the company notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints that the food had an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste, according to the release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness are advised to call a healthcare provider.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.