Former Texas A&M sports announcer Chace Murphy dies

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M community mourned the loss of sports announcer and media personality Chace Murphy.

Murphy spent nearly two decades calling games for Texas A&M’s football and men’s basketball.

He was known at Kyle Field for his distinctive “first down” calls.

Murphy also served as the news director at WTAW and a host of their radio show “The Infomaniacs.”

“He was an authoritative newsperson, which was important,” Scott DeLucia, Infomaniacs Radio Host, told KBTX. “He took on responsible jobs. You heard his voice and narrations all over town. You immediately knew that was Chace Murphy. He was a hard and diligent worker, had the tremendous gift of a voice, and sense of humor. You put it together and I think we will all remember him for that.”