4-year-old child dies after drowning in Galveston hotel pool

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Police lights at a crime scene.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A 4-year-old child died on Sunday after drowning in a hotel pool in Galveston, Texas.

The Galveston Police Department said it received a call about the drowning around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Moody Gardens Hotel Pool.

Witnesses took Asher Rayburn, of Paris, Texas, out of the water and tried to save their life. When first responders arrived, they took over the lifesaving measures. The child and family were later taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Asher died Sunday morning, and the case is still being investigated.

The Galveston Fire Department and Galveston Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

“The Galveston Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends directly impacted by this tragic loss,” authorities said.

