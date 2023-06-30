Man who sexually abused his 15-year-old relative and her friend sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Rosharon man convicted by a jury of continuously sexually assaulting a child for six years and of sexually assaulting a second child received a prison sentence of 25 years Friday in a Galveston County District Court.

In 2018, a 15-year-old girl told her school counselor that she was being sexually abused by a family member. During the sheriff’s office investigations, they learned about a second victim, who was friends with the 15-year-old, who also claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Christopher Nathaniel Lynch.

Investigators said during an interview Lynch admitted to abusing his relative but denied abusing the friend.

In 2019, Lynch was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age and sexual assault of a child, younger than 17.

In March, a jury convicted Lynch of both charges.

Lynch exercised his right to have the judge decide his punishment. Because of the severity of the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Texas legislature established a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. The court held a punishment hearing on June 16, 2023, and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Fisher argued that Lynch should not get the minimum for sexually assaulting one child, let alone two, and that he took away two young girls’ innocence and that there should be severe consequences for that.

Fisher asked for 50 years on the continuous sex abuse conviction.

Upon hearing the evidence presented by the State, visiting Judge John Ellisor sentenced Lynch to the minimum 25 years in prison.