Power restored at Harris County jail facility on North San Jacinto Street

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said power has been restored at the Harris County jail facility located on North San Jacinto Street in Houston.

Update: Power has been fully restored at 10:30 pm. Crews will remain on site for evaluation. #HouNews https://t.co/vSzReOLHBJ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 30, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the power was lost at 6:45 p.m. and the facility had converted to backup emergency power while crews made repairs.

The jail facility at 701 San Jacinto lost electrical power at 6:45 p.m. and has converted to backup emergency power while crews make repairs. As of now, the building has adequate lighting and vents are circulating room-temperature air. pic.twitter.com/riAl6nEryS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 30, 2023

About 4,000 people are currently being held in the facility.

The sheriff’s office said crews will remain on site for evaluation.