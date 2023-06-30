82º

Power restored at Harris County jail facility on North San Jacinto Street

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said power has been restored at the Harris County jail facility located on North San Jacinto Street in Houston.

The sheriff’s office said the power was lost at 6:45 p.m. and the facility had converted to backup emergency power while crews made repairs.

About 4,000 people are currently being held in the facility.

The sheriff’s office said crews will remain on site for evaluation.

