CaTeam issues recall for Canvas Baby Hammock Swings due to suffocation, safety hazards

HOUSTON – CaTeam has issued a recall for its Canvas Baby Hammock Swings due to suffocation and safety hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, the inclined sleeper is a banned hazardous product under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act since the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The recall involves infant hammock swings made of wood and cloth with adjustable height settings.

The swings were sold in the following colors: Ivory, taupe gray, dark gray, blue, ochre, green and pink.

“CaTeam” is printed on a label stitched on the hammock swings.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled product. No. 23-237, and call the CaTeam for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. CaTeam and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

No injuries have been reported at the time of this writing.

The product is sold at cateam.store and Amazon.com from November 2022 through January 2023 for between $70 and $100.