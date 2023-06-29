‘We don’t want to change the flavor’: Neighborhood president questions affordable housing plan in Third Ward

HOUSTON – For many years, the Midtown Redevelopment Authority has created new opportunities for affordable housing in Houston’s Greater Third Ward community.

Their goal is to provide workforce housing, preserve neighborhoods and help families build generational wealth.

Each month, the non-profit organization holds a meeting to discuss updates and talk about the next steps.

The organization said it’s revitalizing homes that are vacant and turning them into new homes for families. However, the President of the Greater Third Ward Super Neighborhood #67 Ken Rodgers posed questions about the organization’s timeline.

On Thursday, Rodgers presented a letter to board members and spoke about some of his concerns. KPRC obtained a copy of the letter that listed several changes including,

No additional funding earmarked for affordable housing should be spent on office space, parking garages, murals, or non-housing construction and associated infrastructure until the remaining lots have been conveyed. The MRA Housing Plan should be updated, including the timeline for property conveyance and development. All lots that are approximately 5,000 sqft should be targeted for single-family houses owned by fee simple homeowners. Remaining properties should either be conveyed to developers in the next 5 years or be transferred to the Houston Land Bank, Houston Land Trust, Houston Housing Authority, or qualified CDCs. MRA should give due notice to the Super Neighborhood of additional property acquisitions, sales, or conveyances. Properties adjacent to parks or trails, such as the Columbia Tap, should be developed in a way that orients the homes and enhances connectivity to these public spaces. Properties along Emancipation Avenue should be developed in consultation with the Emancipation Economic Development Council (EEDC).

Rodgers said although the MRA has a good plan, he wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity for affordable housing.

“We don’t want to change the flavor of the community we love,” Rodgers said. “We don’t want it innovated with townhomes, these sky-high apartment buildings, you know. We still want to have single-family homes in the area.”

Rodgers said the Midtown Redevelopment Authority (MRA) owns about 300 vacant properties within the “Super Neighborhood.”

KPRC spoke to residents in Third Ward. Miss Sharon lives on McIlhenny Street.

“I’ve been living here ever since I was born in 1952,” she said.

Next to her home sits two abandoned houses that could soon be torn down and re-built into an affordable home for a family.

Miss Sharon is all for revitalization and hopes her home will be upgraded.

“It’s good that someone else is coming in and doing what they have to do for the housing. I’m glad that someone is coming in to tear the houses down and remodel them,” she said.

The MRA would not make a comment about Rodger’s letter, but says they are willing to work with him and discuss ideas.

A spokesperson for The Midtown Redevelopment Authority sent KPRC pictures and videos that showcase affordable housing work that’s steered by the MRA and CCPPI.

