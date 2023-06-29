Dramatic video: Family files lawsuit after welder injured during tank explosion at Vapor Point

HOUSTON – The family of a welder has filed a lawsuit against Vapor Point, LLC in Houston after he was injured in a tank explosion on May 19, 2023, according to Houston attorney Randy Sorrels of Sorrels Law.

Joel Espitia and his wife, Autumn Flowers, are seeking monetary relief of $1 million from the supplying company for “the recklessness, negligence, and carelessness of the company,” Sorrels stated. The money would cover the medical bills and injuries Espitia suffered in the incident, their attorney said.

The terrifying explosion was captured on surveillance video.

According to the lawsuit, Espitia was working as a welder at a commercial and industrial welding shop. He was reportedly assigned to work on a vessel that was to be delivered free of any flammable or explosive material or residue supplied by Vapor Point, LLC.

After a short time, the lawsuit stated that the tank exploded, blasting Joel in the air, knocking him unconscious and causing severe injuries. His face, head, arms and legs were reportedly severely injured.

Espitia was taken by ambulance and hospitalized for the severe bodily injuries and damages.

“The explosion of this tank was violent and devasting. But, importantly, it was preventable. Vapor Point was to deliver a tank for welding that did not contain any flammable or explosive materials or residue. Instead, Vapor Point delivered a ticking time bomb,” Sorrels said.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Vapor Point but has not received a response at the time of this writing.