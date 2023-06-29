1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

Deadly crash in NW Harris County shuts down West Road in both directions

HOUSTON – A deadly crash in northwest Harris County shut down West Road in both directions Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened at Parasol Lane and West Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a fatal crash at Parasol Ln & West Rd. Two vehicles involved, one person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. West Rd is shut down in both directions. Vehicles should take any north-south street that connects north to Round Bank Dr from

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ckcQLjNTZV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 29, 2023

Drivers were urged to take any north-south street that connects north to Round Bank Drive from West Road. The roadway has since reopened.

Deputies did not say what caused the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.