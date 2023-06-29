82º

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Deadly crash in NW Harris County shuts down West Road in both directions (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A deadly crash in northwest Harris County shut down West Road in both directions Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened at Parasol Lane and West Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers were urged to take any north-south street that connects north to Round Bank Drive from West Road. The roadway has since reopened.

Deputies did not say what caused the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

