3-year-old in critical condition after being shot at home on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Ozark Street around 5 p.m.

Officers said a total of six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, three adults and three toddlers.

Investigators said they were told the 3-year-old was alone in the living room when a gunshot was heard, but they’re working to determine the exact whereabouts of everyone inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The toddler is currently in surgery.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the adults who were in the home could face charges.