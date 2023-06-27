‘Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd’ debuts Saturday on KPRC 2 🍽

Foodies, unite! KPRC 2 is partnering with James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd to spotlight the Greater Houston area’s diverse food culture, culinary hotspots, and hidden gems that make our city unique.

Shepherd will experience Houston’s culture through food and take you along for the journey.

Eat Like a Local will take you beyond the restaurant exteriors and kitchens, unravel the history behind the food, and tell the stories of local people sharing their culture and passion through food. Join Chris Shepherd as he learns about the food that represents and reflects where we live, and travel with him to different Houston-area neighborhoods to meet and learn from the people that make up Houston’s diverse and dynamic food and beverage community.

Eat Like Local weekly episodes kick off Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. right after KPRC 2 News Saturday on KPRC 2, click2houston.com and streaming on KPRC 2+. You can get a taste of what’s to come before September 16, by watching preview stories on click2houston.com/eatlikealocal.

👀 FOLLOW “EAT LIKE A LOCAL WITH CHRIS SHEPHERD” ON SOCIAL ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, AND TIKTOK.

Midwest-raised, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd has helped change the landscape of the Houston culinary scene since opening Underbelly in 2012. He built the restaurant to support the Houston food community and its suppliers by buying local and drawing inspiration from the people and cultures that live in the city. Thanks to Chris’ vision and passion, Underbelly was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, was named one of the best new restaurants in the country by Bon Appetit and Esquire and was named one of 38 essential restaurants in America by Eater. Chris was named one of the 10 Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2013 and was then awarded the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest.

Chris was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2019 and was named Robb Report’s Chef of the Year the same year. Chris’ first cookbook, Cook Like a Local: Flavors that Will Change the Way You Cook—and See the World, was published by Clarkson Potter in September 2019 and was nominated for a 2020 James Beard Foundation Book Award.

Chris began his fine dining career at Brennan’s of Houston, where he spent seven years in the kitchen and then ran the wine program for two. He left Brennan’s in 2006 to open Catalan Food & Wine, which was named one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America that same year.

Chris’ foundation Southern Smoke has distributed more than $10.5 million directly to people in the food and beverage industry in need via the Emergency Relief Fund.

# # #

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate, and knit together the communities we serve.

Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Website: https://www.grahammedia.com/