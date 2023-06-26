West University Place police provide update as search for missing 38-year-old man continues

Houston law enforcement officers are looking for a missing 38-year-old man.

HOUSTON – Houston law enforcement officers are looking for a 38-year-old man who has been missing for six days. Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to provide an update about the search.

Brett Detamore disappeared on June 21 from the West University area. His vehicle was later found burned at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in the city.

The Harris County Constable’s Office for Precinct 1, Precinct 5 and Texas EquuSearch searched the park, but the man was not found.

He is six feet and one inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Detamore has brown hair and blue eyes.

The West University Place Police Department and the Houston Police Department are working with a federal agency to try to locate the man.

If you have seen Detamore or have any information, you can call police at 713-668-0330.