94º

LIVE

Local News

West University Place police provide update as search for missing 38-year-old man continues

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Houston law enforcement officers are looking for a missing 38-year-old man.

HOUSTON – Houston law enforcement officers are looking for a 38-year-old man who has been missing for six days. Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to provide an update about the search.

Brett Detamore disappeared on June 21 from the West University area. His vehicle was later found burned at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in the city.

The Harris County Constable’s Office for Precinct 1, Precinct 5 and Texas EquuSearch searched the park, but the man was not found.

He is six feet and one inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Detamore has brown hair and blue eyes.

The West University Place Police Department and the Houston Police Department are working with a federal agency to try to locate the man.

If you have seen Detamore or have any information, you can call police at 713-668-0330.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email