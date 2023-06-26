Thieves steal medications worth thousands of dollars from Houston Spay Neuter

HOUSTON – Two men in masks were captured on surveillance video shuffling throughout Houston Spay Neuter.

Veterinarian, Amanda Hanna said employees noticed the break in before the clinic’s spay and neuter event on Sunday.

Dr. Hanna said $20,000 to $30,000 worth of medications were swiped from their shelves.

“They got into our drug safe, they got into all of our drugs that we use for sedation and anesthesia for animals, they got all of our antibiotics, a bunch of our flea prevention. They took my portable ultrasound machine that I have for looking at bladders and things like that,” said Dr. Hanna.

Drawers were left open and items were left scattered on the floor. Dr. Hanna said it was clear the thieves only wanted drugs.

“You have to look back and say alright, they must have been in a really bad place if they were resorting to that kind of thing,” said Dr. Hanna.

The clinic still managed to fix 112 cats the event, but Dr. Hanna is concerned about replacing the stolen drugs.

“I’m worried about the upcoming week, we have heartworm treatments, so making sure we have medications for that. Sick animals that come in, I run a low cost clinic so a lot of people are coming in when they can’t go anywhere else. So if I can’t help them, there isn’t anything else,” said Dr. Hanna.

She hopes the drugs the thieves stole don’t hurt any innocent life.

Dr. Hanna said she file a police report. Those with any information are asked to contact the Houston Police Department. (713) 247-4400.