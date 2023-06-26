Make safety personal this summer by learning to identify and prevent risks to your health and wellbeing

June is National Safety Month – and with the summer upon us, it’s a good time to talk about what risks we face this time of year. During the next few months, safety issues to pay attention to include: heat-related illness, traffic crashes, overdoses and more. Whether you’re at work, on the road, at home or anywhere in between, it’s important to stay educated on how to identify and prevent risks to your health and wellbeing.
Lorraine Martin, President and CEO of National Safety Council, joined KPRC 2+ to discuss the importance of making safety personal. She shared tips on preventing heat-related illness during the hot summer months, discussed traffic fatalities and drug overdoses, provided free safety resources and shared how you can promote the importance of safety by getting involved on social media
Facts from the National Safety Council
- Being a good safety role model for friends and family this summer is simple: whatever activity you’re doing, be mindful and remember to stay hydrated and take breaks to prevent heat-related illness.
- More than 46,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives on America’s roads in 2022, and motor vehicle deaths spike during summertime, especially for teens: drive safe this July 4 holiday weekend. Wear your seat belt, slow down, drive sober, and never leave a child or pet unattended.
- You’re now more likely to die of an overdose than a traffic crash – but opioid overdose reversal drugs such as naloxone have been approved for purchase over-the-counter. Equip your first aid kit at home and work in case of an emergency.
- Employers have the ability to supply their workforce with lifesaving training and resources provided by NSC – arming these individuals with skills they can use on the job, at home and in their communities to keep everyone safe. This includes being trained to not only recognize issues such as impairment and mental or medical distress, but also how to perform first aid and other lifesaving interventions.
- There are free summer safety tips and resources on everything from hazard recognition, to emergency preparedness, slips, trips and falls and heat-related illness available through the National Safety Council.
- Sharing your story can save a life. Visit SafetyIsPersonal.org to learn more, and share your personal story with us on social media using the hashtag #safetyispersonal.