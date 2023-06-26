Make safety personal this summer by learning to identify and prevent risks to your health and wellbeing

June is National Safety Month – and with the summer upon us, it’s a good time to talk about what risks we face this time of year. During the next few months, safety issues to pay attention to include: heat-related illness, traffic crashes, overdoses and more. Whether you’re at work, on the road, at home or anywhere in between, it’s important to stay educated on how to identify and prevent risks to your health and wellbeing.

Lorraine Martin, President and CEO of National Safety Council, joined KPRC 2+ to discuss the importance of making safety personal. She shared tips on preventing heat-related illness during the hot summer months, discussed traffic fatalities and drug overdoses, provided free safety resources and shared how you can promote the importance of safety by getting involved on social media

Facts from the National Safety Council