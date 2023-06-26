87º

Former Pearland Mayor Tom Reid dies at 97

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Emeritus Tom Reid, Death, Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – The City of Pearland announced that former Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid has died.

According to Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole, Reid passed away peacefully on Saturday. He was 97-years-old.

“Mayor Reid dedicated 44 years of his life to serving the Pearland community and was always passionate about continuing to develop Pearland because he always believed it was a ‘special place’,” Cole said on Facebook. “The void that is left by Mayor Reid’s passing will never be filled, and he will be sorely missed. We will continue his legacy and work every day to match his level of dedication for the Pearland community.”

Cole said details regarding services and the opportunity for the public to pay respects will be released in the coming days.

