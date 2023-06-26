1 dead after driver hits large trailer on Westheimer Road, HCSO says; 3 westbound lanes closed

HOUSTON – A man is now dead after he was involved in a deadly crash on Monday.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on Westheimer Road near Westheimer Place Drive.
One driver reportedly hit a large trailer that had another driver inside. The driver of the large trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.
As the investigation continues, HCSO said three lanes on Westheimer are shut down.
