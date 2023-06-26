96º

LIVE

Local News

1 dead after driver hits large trailer on Westheimer Road, HCSO says; 3 westbound lanes closed

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fatal crash, Deadly crash
Police tape (WDIV)

HOUSTON – A man is now dead after he was involved in a deadly crash on Monday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on Westheimer Road near Westheimer Place Drive.

One driver reportedly hit a large trailer that had another driver inside. The driver of the large trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, HCSO said three lanes on Westheimer are shut down.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter