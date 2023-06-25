Family says 16-year-old killed in Richmond shooting

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Owl Hollow Drive in Richmond.

This happened in the Briarwood Crossing Subdivision.

Family members said a 16-year-old was killed in the shooting.

Detectives could be seen Saturday going in and out of the home on Owl Hollow, but investigators were unable to give much information.

Family members of the 16-year-old said that two suspects came up to the front door of the home. They said at some point, the 16-year-old was shot and killed.

The family said the suspects have not been caught yet, but they do have a Ring doorbell camera on their house that shows the suspects. The video has been given to investigators.

A neighbor told KPRC 2 that his surveillance camera captured someone in his backyard.

The family did not want to release the name of the teen, but said he was a great kid.

There are still a lot of questions about the shooting and we are working to find out more about what led up to the shooting.