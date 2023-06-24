96º

Several transported to hospital after suffering from possible chlorine poisoning in west Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department said several people has been taken to the hospital after suffering from possible chlorine poisoning in west Houston.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Wilcrest Drive. The fire department received the call shortly before 5 p.m. Several other people, including children, were said to be having a reaction to something in water. The fire department said the reaction is most likely due to chlorine.

The fire department said other people are also being treated at the scene.

