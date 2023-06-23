Man, woman pleads guilty to 2022 beating, carjacking of Uber driver in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man and woman who were accused of beating and carjacking a man in November 2022 have pleaded guilty.

According to a tweet from FBI Houston, Frank Blanco and Destinee Guerrero pled guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking on Friday.

The incident happened on Nov.13, 2022.

According to court documents, the Uber driver said he picked up Blanco and Guerrero after they requested a ride. Once inside his vehicle, he said they kept changing their drop-off location.

After about 30 minutes of driving without a destination, the Uber driver said he parked his vehicle at a convenience store located at 3000 Ella Lane and told the two passengers to get out.

After demanding for them to exit his vehicle, the driver said Blanco and Guerrero started assaulting him until he lost consciousness. While unconscious, investigators say the two suspects continued to assault the driver for at least a couple more minutes before taking off with his wallet and vehicle.

The Uber driver suffered from traumatic brain injury (brain bleed), concussion, broken orbital eye socket, broken nose, and multiple lacerations and abrasions, causing permanent disfigurement.

The pair had previously been charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury by the state of Texas. The state charges were dropped once federal charges were filed.