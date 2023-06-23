Body reported in Brays Bayou actually man swimming to cool off

HOUSTON – A man trying to beat the Houston heat by swimming in Brays Bayou caused a response from emergency crews after concerned citizens called it in mistaking him for a floating body.

It happened near the 1900 block of Pressler Street around 2 p.m. Friday. Houston police said a caller reported there was a body floating in the bayou. When officers responded, they were met by the man who swam up to them and told them he was just trying to cool off.

UT Police at Houston, which serves The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center nearby, posted on Twitter about the incident.

Trying to escape the heat? Swimming in the city bayous designed for flood mitigation is not advisable. Currents can be swift and sides slippery. This particular individual caused a big emergency response when his sunny swim was seen by concerned citizens. -310 pic.twitter.com/AV5xs2Y93p — UT Police at Houston (@UTPoliceHouston) June 23, 2023

“Trying to escape the heat? Swimming in the city bayous designed for flood mitigation is not advisable. Currents can be swift and sides slippery,” they said.