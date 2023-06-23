97º

LIVE

Local News

Body reported in Brays Bayou actually man swimming to cool off

Houston’s hot, but police warn bayou swimming is ‘not advisable’

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center, Swim, Houston
Body reported in Brays Bayou is actually man swimming (UT Police at Houston)

HOUSTON – A man trying to beat the Houston heat by swimming in Brays Bayou caused a response from emergency crews after concerned citizens called it in mistaking him for a floating body.

It happened near the 1900 block of Pressler Street around 2 p.m. Friday. Houston police said a caller reported there was a body floating in the bayou. When officers responded, they were met by the man who swam up to them and told them he was just trying to cool off.

UT Police at Houston, which serves The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center nearby, posted on Twitter about the incident.

“Trying to escape the heat? Swimming in the city bayous designed for flood mitigation is not advisable. Currents can be swift and sides slippery,” they said.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email