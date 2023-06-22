95º

Newly-improved Langwood Park presented to community following $1M upgrades

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined several city officials at Langwood Park Thursday to celebrate the completion of expansive park improvements based on the community’s needs and priorities.

According to a news release, upgrades to the neighborhood park were made possible by 50/50 Park Partners, an initiative led by the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Parks Board, and the Greater Houston Partnership.

The extensive upgrades to Langwood Park include a resurfaced walking trail that circles the park and improved drainage and detention to mitigate flooding. Additional upgrades are:

• Upgraded ADA-compliant playground with new play equipment and surface

• Improved picnic area

• New exercise station with shade sail

• Resurfaced and restriped parking lot

• New LED lighting

The project cost was nearly $1 million, according to city officials. Houston Parks and Recreation Department also provided new park furniture, including new benches, picnic tables, trash cans, drinking fountains and grills.

