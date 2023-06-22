Newly-improved Langwood Park presented to community following $1M upgrades

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined several city officials at Langwood Park Thursday to celebrate the completion of expansive park improvements based on the community’s needs and priorities.

According to a news release, upgrades to the neighborhood park were made possible by 50/50 Park Partners, an initiative led by the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Parks Board, and the Greater Houston Partnership.

The extensive upgrades to Langwood Park include a resurfaced walking trail that circles the park and improved drainage and detention to mitigate flooding. Additional upgrades are:

• Upgraded ADA-compliant playground with new play equipment and surface

• Improved picnic area

• New exercise station with shade sail

• Resurfaced and restriped parking lot

• New LED lighting

The project cost was nearly $1 million, according to city officials. Houston Parks and Recreation Department also provided new park furniture, including new benches, picnic tables, trash cans, drinking fountains and grills.