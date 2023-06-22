If you break down, this is what you need to do -- and not do on Houston freeways

HOUSTON – Hey Houston,

It’s been a hot two weeks! I was hoping there would be an end to the dangerous temperatures, but the summer continues to heat up. I’m still warming up to it, but I have a feeling it will grow on me.

In other news, did you know Houston TranStar recently launched a website for its signature motorist safety campaign? The site offers helpful information when it comes to getting off the freeway quickly and safely without causing further incidents. The site is called OnlyAWhiteLine.ORG. I encourage all of you to check it out!

Here are some great things the website encourages, right off the bat:

Taking regular care of your vehicle can help prevent breakdowns. This includes changing oil, checking tire pressure, and making sure there’s plenty of fuel in your gas tank.

Do not get out of your vehicle if you break down. Stay buckled inside, turn on hazard lights, and push your seat back away from the steering wheel.

If your vehicle can still be driven, Texas law requires it be moved off the freeway by taking the nearest exit to wait for help at a safe location.

The no-cost Tow and Go™ program safely and quickly removes vehicles that have broken down on area freeways. Download the Houston TranStar app for click-through access or call 713-881-3333

If you’ve been watching KPRC 2, you’ve probably seen my new segment called New 2 Hou! It’s a way to showcase Houston staples and places that make H-Town unique for newcomers. This week I showcased the Beer Can House located in the Rice Military area. The home is covered in thousands of beer cans and has a great story behind it.

Do you have a favorite restaurant or a fun location that you would like to see featured on New 2 Hou? Send them my way at jlatimer@kprc.com! I’d love to showcase your suggestions.

Justina Latimer