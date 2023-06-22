Fire destroys several units at Greenspoint apartment complex

HOUSTON – Several people are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex in Greenspoint Wednesday, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at the Siena Courtyards Apartment Homes located at 13503 Northborough Dr. at around 9:45 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they were met by lots of smoke and several units engulfed by flames. They were able to contain the fire before it spread to a second building, firefighters said.

EMS checked out two residents and one firefighter at the scene but they were released.

Several units are still without power. According to officials, an entire building, which is 16 units, was destroyed. Red Cross is assisting any of the residents who were impacted by the fire.

While there were reports of heavy lightning in the area, no one actually saw the building get hit.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.