Fight at high school leads to 15-year-old boy being shot at bus stop; 16-year-old suspect detained in NW Houston

Houston police investigate scene after 15-year-old shot in hand and a 16-year-old was detained on June 22, 2023 in the 300 block of Tidwell Road.

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after a fight at a high school leads to him being shot, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. at a city bus stop, located in the 300 block of West Tidwell, in northwest Houston.

Police said a fight started at the school down the street and got physical at the bus stop. The 15-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the hand and was taken to the Texas Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained at the scene.