Constables say multiple people are to blame after gunfire erupts in quiet north Harris Co. neighborhood

The shots rang out near Hannover Forest & Hannover Way

Bill Barajas, Reporter

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables office is stepping up patrols in the Hannover Forest subdivision after multiple reports of shots fired earlier this week.

Constable Mark Herman said his office first responded to the 24100 block of Hannover Forest at about 3:45 a.m. Monday morning but said nobody was injured.

KPRC 2 found at least one home with several bullet holes.

“We found that there were actually bullet holes in some of the houses. A couple of the front doors and windows were shot out,” said Constable Herman. “Right now, we are scrutinizing video.”

Herman said he believes multiple people are responsible for the gunfire.

I feel confident we’ll catch them,” Herman said.

