At least 3 dead after tornado hits Texas town, destroying homes and businesses

Phil Helsel and Claudia Johnson, NBC News

At least three people are dead after a tornado struck Matador, Texas, on Wednesday, destroying buildings and flipping over semitrucks, according to officials and reports from the town.

At least three fatalities had been confirmed in connection with the tornado as of early Thursday morning, the Motley County Sheriff’s Office said. It could not share details on how many people were injured, if any.

“There was definitely a tornado” that struck Matador around 8 p.m. Wednesday, but its strength and rating won’t be known until surveys are done, said Matt Ziebell, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

