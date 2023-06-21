Grandfather accused of leaving 5 kids home alone with no food, no air conditioning amid scorching temperatures

A grandfather is in the Harris County Jail accused of leaving five of his grandchildren home without food or running air conditioning as temperatures reached triple digits on Monday.

A grandfather is in the Harris County Jail accused of leaving five of his grandchildren home without food or running air conditioning as temperatures reached triple digits on Monday.

53-year-old Kevin Turner is charged with one count of endangering a child. He hadn’t yet made his first court appearance as of Tuesday evening, so his bond has not been set.

All five children, between the ages of 9 and 16, are now in the care of Child Protective Services, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Precinct 4 deputy constables went to the home off Rolling Creek Drive near Spring on Monday afternoon, after a woman called 911 with concerns about the kids’ welfare.

“A couple of them went to a local food store and were caught stealing food inside the food store,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The children were estimated to have been alone for 24 hours. They appeared to feel unwell and deputies didn’t observe food or running air conditioning, Herman said.

“They were forbidden from running the air conditioning unless the grandfather was there,” he said. “The house is infested with roaches and just total trashy inside.”

Their grandfather, Turner, had custody of the children. He showed up at the home amid the investigation as deputies were talking to prosecutors about potential charges. Herman said they were instructed to take him into custody at that time based on the evidence.

Medics took the kids to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where they were evaluated and treated by doctors, Herman said. They were released to Child Protective Services custody after.

Herman said the case renews the important message of seeing something and saying something.

“This could have been a tragedy. But I do believe it was averted by the reportee calling into our office,” he said.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning. Herman said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.