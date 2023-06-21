Dive team responds after vehicle found submerged in water on Towne Lake Parkway, near Barker Cypress Road

A marine unit and dive team have responded to the Towne Lake area after a vehicle was found submerged in water Wednesday morning in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The vehicle was located in the 10000 Towne Lake Parkway, near Barker Cypress Road.

It is unknown if the vehicle was occupied.

@HCSOTexas units, Marine Unit/Dive Team are responding to 10000 Towne Lake Pkwy, near Barker Cypress. A submerged vehicle has been found in the water. It is unknown if vehicle is occupied. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mBGo5PHSeO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 21, 2023