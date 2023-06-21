94º

Celebrate National Selfie Day with KPRC 2, snap a photo and send us your Click2Pins

Cynthia Miranda

HOUSTON – June 21 is National Selfie Day.

It’s also the first day of summer, and the sun has been shining down on us for the past few days and keeping the weather hot.

Send us your best selfies if you’ve stopped by Galveston or your local pools recently. Submit your Click2Pins by going here.

Do you have any pictures with your pets, loved ones, sunny or stormy days? Share them with us any time on Click2Pins.com and your pics may be featured on air or online.

We also hope you’re staying cool this week during these extreme conditions.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

