2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills pregnant mom with family gun, police say

OHIO – A pregnant woman and her unborn child died after a toddler got a hold of a gun and shot her in the back last week, Ohio police said.

Laura Ilg, 31, called 911 on Friday afternoon and told the dispatcher she was 33 weeks pregnant and had been shot by her 2-year-old son, the Norwalk Police Department said in a statement.

Her husband, Alek, called in a report moments later that he had received a call from his wife who was screaming for him to call police.

