2 bodies pulled out of different bayous in Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

One body was found in Sims Bayou, the other in SE Houston

Police said two bodies were pulled from two different bayous in Houston on Tuesday.

According to Houston police, one was found in Brays Bayou near the Texas Medical Center, and the other was found in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston.

Officials say the first body was found after a bystander flagged down an officer who was on a bike. The body was only identified as a man.

A short time later, the second body was found near Findlay Street.

HPD’s dive team was called to the scene to recover the body.

Police said as of Tuesday night, the two scenes were not connected.

