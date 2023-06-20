WANTED: Man accused of beating girlfriend’s 8-year-old child with extension cord, belt and closed fists

HOUSTON – A fugitive is wanted in the beating of a child at a south central Houston home on April 17, according to the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division.

Maurice Alonzo Jackson, 28, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury.

HPD officers responded to the home and noticed an 8-year-old child with injuries to their face and body. Detectives learned that Jackson allegedly beat his girlfriend’s child with an extension cord, bet and his closed fists.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.