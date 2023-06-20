Supect who fatally attacked disbaled man charged with muder

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he fatally attacked a man in a wheelchair last year.

Hayden Luke Humphreys, 31, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 38-year-old Rudy Diaz.

On July 23, Houston police responded to reports of an assault in the 18000 block of McKay Drive around 11:45 p.m.

Investigators said witnesses told them Humphreys attacked Diaz, who was wheelchair-bound. Witnesses were able to detain Humphreys until police arrived, and he was arrested and charged with injury to the disabled.

Diaz was transported to a hospital, where he died on Aug. 12, 2022.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as homicide. After the ruling, Humphreys’ charges were upgraded to murder on June 14. A day later, he was taken back into custody.