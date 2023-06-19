Tejano Super Jam concert coming to Pearland this summer

PEARLAND, Texas – Tejano lovers, you’re in for a treat this summer!

The Tejano Super Jam concert is coming to Pearland on Aug. 5.

The all-star lineup is set to include concert headliner and Latin Grammy-Award winner Michael Salgado, and other Tejano legends including David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, Jay Perez, Ram Herrera, Stefani Montiel and Lucky Joe, who will be joined by special guests Madison Pulido and Pearland’s own Bianca Ruiz, DJ Double O and emcee and up-and-coming social media influencer Bumper Gomez.

“This event was created as a way to express my appreciation to the community and to celebrate the growing Hispanic population in the Houston-Metro area,” said Attorney Alberto Ruiz. “The Abogado Ruiz Law Firm and the prolific Tejano Hall of Fame concert promoter, Jim Luna of Quartermoon Productions are thrilled to bring the Tejano Super Jam concert to Pearland,” Jim Luna added, “This will be a night to remember, with some of the biggest names in Tejano music coming together for one incredible show. We can’t wait to see everyone out at Independence Park on August 5th!”

The concert, which will begin at 4 p.m., will be held at Independence Park located at 3449 Pearland Pkwy. Tickets can be purchased at TejanoSuperJam.eventbrite.com