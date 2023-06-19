Security guard fatally shot during attempted robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A security guard was shot and killed overnight during an attempted robbery.

Shortly after midnight deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a shooting scene in the 5000 block of FM 1960 W.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a Hispanic male suffering gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared him deceased.

Investigators said they believe the victim was shot during an attempted robbery of a game room at the location.

Following the shooting, the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.