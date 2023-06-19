San Antonio woman’s body found on beach near Surfside

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found on the beach near Surfside.

The body was found around 7 a.m. Monday on the County Beach near Access 1 near Surfside.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and investigators arrived and determined the body belonged to that of a 53-year-old woman from San Antonio.

Investigators did not see any obvious signs of injury and a medical examination was requested to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.