Hundreds of people pack Avenida Houston for Juneteenth event

Organizers said this is the first year Avenida Houston will host a day-long series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery.

HOUSTON – On Sunday, hundreds of people headed out to Discovery Green to celebrate Juneteenth.

The free, family event featured live music, along with 100 BLCK Market Vendors, food trucks, art, The Vibe lounge, and more.

Vendors were onsite selling dresses, t-shirts, jewelry, keychains, purses and a variety of foods and desserts.

J.O. Malone is the founder of BLCK Market and spoke about why the holiday is important to him.

“It’s freedom right. Juneteenth is freedom. It happened right here in Houston in Texas in Galveston right, so Juneteenth is important to understand what it means to be free. We were not always free here as black Americans it’s important that we don’t take that for granted that we take advantage of every single opportunity we have, every single moment and continue to build as black Americans here,” he said.

Activities will continue until 9 p.m. with live performances.